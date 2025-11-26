Vote: What was the best shot of the WTA Finals Riyadh?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s WTA Finals Riyadh. What do you think was the top shot of the crown-jewel event? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. In this special edition, we look at the best from the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

At the season’s crown-jewel event, Elena Rybakina, who was the last to qualify for Riyadh, finished a perfect 5-0, taking the title and a $5.235 million prize. That’s the largest payout in women’s sports history, and Rybakina capped off an 11-match win streak to the close the year.

In doubles, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens won their second WTA Finals, rejoining forces after emerging victorious in 2022.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the year-end championships. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We’ll compile the shot with the most votes from each swing, where you can vote for the shot of the year starting Dec. 1.

Rybakina’s spectacular cross-court forehand

We start off the nominees with the singles champion, Rybakina, who won her first year-end championships after three consecutive appearances.

Facing game point in the second set against No. 5-seed Jessica Pegula, Rybakina hit this incredible cross-court pass as Pegula approached the net.

No. 6-seed Rybakina defeated Pegula in this semifinal matchup 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, and would go on to defeat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final the next day.

Elena Rybakina saves game point with cross-court forehand pass in Riyadh

Sabalenka’s backhand winner sets up game point

From one singles semifinal to the other, we look at this backhand winner from Sabalenka.

Leading 4-3 in the third set, tied 30-30 against Amanda Anisimova, Sabalenka hit a forehand that the American read perfectly at the net. Sabalenka’s quick movement allowed her to hit a backhand winner to set up game point.

Sabalenka took advantage of the crucial play, breaking Anisimova in the next game to advance to the championship and winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka's backhand winner sets up game point vs. Amanda Anisimova

Pegula’s court-coverage, winner stuns Gauff

It seemed like this was going to be Coco Gauff’s point.

Moving Pegula side-to-side, Gauff had a couple chances on her forehand to seal this point, which saw the Americans deadlocked at 1-1, 40-40 in the third set.

Pegula never gave up on the point, sprinting from back-and-forth across the court. She hit this stunning backhand winner that Gauff felt was going out, but it landed just inside the back corner. Pegula won this group stage match 6-3, 6 -7 (4), 6-2.

Jessica Pegula's cross-court winner shocks Gauff

Kudermetova, Mertens capitalize on pivotal point in match tiebreak

The commentary -- “C'mon, that is spectacular stuff. That is fun doubles action” -- sums up this point best.

In the 10-point match tiebreak against No. 2 seed Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, Kudermetova-Mertens led 2-1. Both teams made incredible hits in this 14-shot rally, but Kudermetova’s quick reaction at the net in the middle of the point, and the winning backhand flick secured this point for the eventual doubles champions.

Despite dropping the first set, Kudermetova-Mertens came back to win 4-6, 7-6 (6), [10-6] in the doubles semifinal.

Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova win important point in match tiebreak

Timea Babos’ perfect backhand lob

Timea Babos could only watch once she hit this backhand lob.

In a group stage match against Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Babos, playing alongside Luisa Stefani, hit an outstretched backhand winner that unbelievably landed in the back corner.

The point tied the match at 30-30 in the sixth game of the first set, and Babos-Stefani won 7-5, 2-6, [10-7]. The pair eventually progressed to the final in Riyadh.