Vote: What was the best shot of the 2025 WTA season?

We've rounded up your favorite shots from each of the swings and the WTA Finals in Riyadh. What do you think was the top shot of the season? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season in the books, we looked back at all the incredible matches and points, and you selected the top shots from each of the swings. Now we're narrowing it down to the shot of the year.

We took the most-voted shot from each of the seven swings and the WTA Finals and narrowed it down to the final eight.

Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top shot of 2025 at the bottom. The top shot will be announced on Friday, Dec. 5.

Want to see all of the nominees? Check out the Shots of the Swing series: Australian, Middle East, Sunshine, Clay Court, Grass Court, Hard Court, Asian, and WTA Finals.

Note: We only selected shots from the WTA Finals and WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Australian swing: Ons Jabeur's backhand volley in Brisbane

Ons Jabeur's playing style is a sight to see.

In this incredible 20-point rally against Mirra Andreeva in the Brisbane quarterfinals, Jabeur showed off her versatile shot selection and extensive cross-court agility.

Down a set and trailing 4-3 in the second, Jabeur hit a multitude of shots in the rally. But the winning backhand volley to tie the game at 15-all was the most impressive, and it ignited the Australian crowd.

Jabeur won 62% of the vote among nominees from the Australian swing.

Ons Jabeur displays all-around creativity vs. Mirra Andreeva

Middle East swing: Karolina Muchova's tweener lob in Dubai

Karolina Muchova makes the impossible seem routine, and here's a look at the first of her two nominated shots.

After Muchova made a dashing effort to dig Clara Tauson’s drop shot, Tauson thought she had an easy lob. She thought wrong.

Muchova sprinted all the way back to the baseline and delivered a masterclass tweener-lob to win the point. Tauson ended up winning the match in three sets to advance to the final in Dubai, but Muchova’s winner earned February Shot of the Month honors.

Muchova won 58% of the vote among nominees from the Middle East swing.

Karolina Muchova hits unimaginable tweener in Dubai semifinal

Sunshine swing: Taylor Townsend's off-camera forehand in Indian Wells

In the lone doubles nominee, we're not even sure how Taylor Townsend made a play on this ball.

During the 10-shot rally against Sofia Kenin and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the Indian Wells doubles quarterfinals, Katerina Siniakova and Townsend saved a net cord, lob shot and smash volley. Kichenok aimed the smash volley so far out of the court that Townsend, who returned it with an improbable forehand winner, isn't even visible on camera.

The crowd and Townsend’s reactions speak for themselves, and Townsend’s winner set up break point. They won the match 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Townsend won 44% of the vote among nominees from the Sunshine swing.

Taylor Townsend recovers smash volley with unreal, off-camera forehand

Clay Court swing: Aryna Sabalenka's roaring forehand in Rome

There’s nothing quite like that signature Sabalenka roar.

In the Round of 16 in Rome, Marta Kostyuk led 7-6 in the second-set tiebreak, and was a point away from forcing a third set against the World No. 1.

Sabalenka hit every one of her shots in the rally with pace, and after moving Kostyuk from side to side, Sabalenka set herself up with a forehand winner to save the set. She capitalized on the crucial point and went on to win 6-1, 7-6 (8) a few points later.

Sabalenka won 34% of the vote among nominees from the Clay Court swing.

Aryna Sabalenka saves pivotal set point in Rome vs. Marta Kostyuk

Grass Court swing: Linda Noskova's down-the-line winner in Bad Homburg

Linda Noskova really had no business winning this point. Jessica Pegula moved her from corner to corner and set herself up with an overhead smash.

That’s when Noskova did the unthinkable, lunging for an unbelievable backhand winner down the line. Both Pegula and Noskova stood in disbelief. Pegula won this Bad Homburg semifinal 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-1, but Noskova took home June's Shot of the Month honors.

Noskova won 51% of the vote among nominees from the Grass Court swing.

Linda Noskova's backhand winner has herself in disbelief

Hard Court swing: Jasmine Paolini's lunging forehand in Cincinnati

Jasmine Paolini's effort is unmatched.

With a break-point opportunity, down 3-2 in the second set in the Cincinnati final, Paolini refused to concede this point. Iga Swiatek controlled the rally, forced the Italian side to side and seemed on her way to taking the point.

After Swiatek moved forward and hit a short volley to end the point, a sprinting Paolini lunged for the forehand winner, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd. Swiatek ultimately lifted the trophy, but Paolini’s determination to win the point earned August's Shot of the Month honors.

Paolini won 33% of the vote among nominees from the Hard Court swing.

Jasmine Paolini rallies crowd with magnificent point at Cincinnati final

Asian swing: Muchova's cross-court backhand winner in Tokyo

Muchova is back with another nomination, this one a marvelous backhand winner in Tokyo.

Leading 3-2, 30-15 in the first set against Australia's Maya Joint, Muchova hustled cross-court after Joint came to the net. Joint began to drop back, expecting a lob, but Muchova cleverly hit a backhand shot cross-court that set up game point, and she went on to win 6-3, 7-5 in this Round of 16 matchup.

Muchova won 46% of the vote among nominees from the Asian swing.

Karolina Muchova cleverly hits cross-court backhand winner in Tokyo

WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina's spectacular forehand in Riyadh

We close the nominations with the champion of the WTA's crown-jewel event.

Facing game point in the second set against fifth-seeded Pegula, Elena Rybakina hit an incredible cross-court pass as Pegula approached the net. Rybakina defeated Pegula in this semifinal matchup 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, and would go on to defeat Sabalenka in the final the next day.

Rybakina won 58% of the vote among nominees from the WTA Finals Riyadh.