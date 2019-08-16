SHENZHEN, CHINA – Gemdale Group, in partnership with the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association), held a ceremony today at the Hilton Nanhai Hotel to officially launch the sale of tickets to the first ever Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Mr. Li Yi, Director of Development of Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Media and Sports, Mr. Ou Weibin, Deputy Director of Culture & Sports Bureau of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Mr. Fabrice Chouquet, WTA Asia Pacific Managing Director and WTA Finals Co-Tournament Director, Mr. Eddy Liu, Gemdale Sports CEO and WTA Finals Co-Tournament Director, and Mr. Philip Mok, Hong Kong Tennis Association President attended the event along with the media and fans.

The 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen will be held from October 27 to November 3 at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center for the first of its 10-year tenure in China. The top eight singles players and doubles teams with the highest points on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen – which includes 53 WTA events and four Grand Slams – will qualify for a precious spot to compete at the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

The match schedule for the eight-day tournament was also announced with the format of play for the doubles competition updated to Round Robin before knockout matches in the semi-final and final stages. This year, for the first time, there will be four matches (two singles and two doubles) held on the first day of the tournament. In order to allow more fans to catch the best of women’s tennis action, the evening matches from Monday to Friday will start no earlier than 6:30PM.

Available from 5:00PM (UTC) on Friday, August 16, tickets will be priced between 180RMB to 1,680RMB, depending on the category, with Early Bird packages on offer until August 31 or while stocks last. During the Early Bird promotion period, fans will be able to purchase a buy-one-get-one-free package for designated Round Robin sessions or a buy-two-get-one-free package for semi-final and final matches. In addition, there are also season ticket packages for Round Robin sessions, knockout sessions as well as all-access to sessions throughout the eight days.

Local fans in China will be able to purchase tickets simply by following the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen WeChat public account where there will be links to other ticketing sites available. Fans around the world will be able to book their tickets and check out the VIP hospitality offerings on the tournament’s official website www.shiseidowtafinalsshenzhen.com. Through CTS Hong Kong, ticket-buyers in Hong Kong and Macao will also have access to packages that include transportation and accommodation. As the exclusive hotel partner of the event, Hampton by Hilton will also provide a full range of tourism reception services for visitors from all over the world.

WTA Asia Pacific Managing Director and WTA Finals Co-Tournament Director, Fabrice Chouquet, said, “We are now just 72 days away from the first ever Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. The players are currently in the heat of competition on the Porsche Race to Shenzhen to win points for a spot to compete at the WTA’s crown jewel event. We are pleased to officially launch ticket sales and welcome fans to secure their seats to watch the very best in women’s tennis this October in Shenzhen.”

With the official launch of ticket sales to the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, the countdown to the ultimate showcase of the world’s best in women’s tennis begins.