PERTH, Australia - The draw for the 2019 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Final was made on Friday 8 November at the Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth, Australia.

Ajla Tomljanovic will make her Fed Cup debut for Australia in the opening match of the 2019 Final when she takes on French No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic at the RAC Arena on Saturday 9 November.

WTA World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will play the second match of the tie against Caroline Garcia.

The reverse singles matches on Sunday, for which nominations can change, will see Barty face Mladenovic and Tomljanovic take on Garcia, before Barty and Australian Fed Cup great Samantha Stosur play Garcia and Mladenovic in the doubles match.

FED CUP BY BNP PARIBAS FINAL

Saturday 9 November - 11:00am AWST

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Sunday 10 November - 11:00am AWST

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Ashleigh Barty/Samantha Stosur (AUS) v Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)