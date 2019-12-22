Players can opt to take time out of the tour for a variety of reasons - through injury, to give birth, to retire altogether or even to take up another sport entirely. Deciding to come back on to the scene is a big step - and to return to the top of the game even more challenging, especially after a period of time away from the limelight.

Play moves on, new stars step into the spotlight, and your game can need retuning. We take a look back at the players who have managed to do just that, as we count down the 10 most remarkable and surprising comebacks of the last decade.