By the numbers: Swiatek reaches second Wimbledon quarterfinal

Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is through to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time in her career after a 6-4, 6-1 win over Denmark's Clara Tauson on Monday at the All England Club.

From 3-1 down in the first set after what she called a "shaky" start on serve, Swiatek had her way with the No. 23 seed in their third career meeting in 1 hour and 5 minutes. The eighth seed's improved form was coupled with Tauson suffering from an apparent illness.

The Dane, who upset former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the previous round to reach the Round of 16 at SW19 for the first time, received a medical timeout in the match, and Swiatek revealed that she told her she wasn't feeling well when the two shook hands.

"Even though the beginning was pretty shaky with the double faults, I managed to play well and solid," said Swiatek, who double-faulted four times in her first two service games but just once for the rest of the match. "I'm hoping she's going to have a good recovery and a fast one.

"It's never easy to keep your focus. I know that sometimes when I wasn't feeling well that I'd just let go of everything and it gives you a boost. I just tried to be ready for everything."

Swiatek finished the match with 18 winners and five breaks of Tauson's serve -- but those weren't the only notable numbers to put her through to the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time since 2023. Read on for more super stats from Swiatek's No. 1 Court victory.

3: Swiatek is now 3-0 against Tauson in their careers -- and, in fact, went on to win the title at the only Hologic WTA Tour event where she faced Tauson previously: the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

4: Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals or better at the last four consecutive Grand Slam events.

5: Swiatek will bid next to extend her head-to-head record against Liudmila Samsonova, the No. 19 seed, to 5-0. The two have never played on grass, but Swiatek has won eight straight sets against Samsonova dating back to dropping the first set of her three-set semifinal win against her at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

7: Swiatek has now won seven grass-court matches in 2025, tying her highest mark in an entire season, which came in 2023.

12: Swiatek has now reached 12 Grand Slam quarterfinals in her career. She is the youngest player to reach a dozen quarterfinals at majors since Maria Sharapova reached her 12th at the 2008 Australian Open -- and since Swiatek's Grand Slam debut in 2019, only Aryna Sabalenka has reached more major quarterfinals. Sabalenka has 13 on her resume and counting.