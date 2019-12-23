Former World No.1 Kim Clijsters updated fans on her 2020 comeback, revising her initial plans after a knee injury prevented her from returning at the Australian Open and confirming a start to her season at the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey.

"I am really pleased with my progress and it’s been great to get back on the court and play tennis again," Clijsters said. "It’s been a setback but has really shown me how determined I am to return to the game I love."

I wanted to let you know how training has been going ... #fortheloveofthegame 🎾 pic.twitter.com/AqDqdmIpDy — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) December 23, 2019

Clijsters surprised the tennis world last fall when she announced an intent to return to tennis seven years after playing her last match at the 2012 US Open; the mother of three initially planned to play the Australian Open before a knee injury halted those plans.

"In early November, Kim Clijsters sustained a severe tear in her right MCL during a game of padel," notes Clijsters' team in a press release. "Official diagnosis: grade 2-3 sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) (ligamentum collateral mediate). No surgery was required; Kim has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation under the supervision of Sam Verslegers of Groep Sam at the Kim Clijsters Academy in Bree (Belgium). Given the positive progress, she has returned to the tennis courts and practice schedule last week."

Following Monterrey, Clijsters plans to play the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, a tournament she won twice, followed by the Volvo Car Open, which would be her first clay court tournament since 2011.