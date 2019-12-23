The ASB Classic announced that World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki will pair with good friend and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the women's doubles event in Auckland as part of the Dane's farewell tour.

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki's 2020 farewell to tennis will begin at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where the Dane will make a rare doubles appearance alongside good friend and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Williams was a bridesmaid in Wozniacki's summer wedding to David Lee and last played the ASB Classic in 2017. Wozniacki has kicked off her season in Auckland every year since 2015, twice reaching the final.

Wozniacki, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis shortly after winning her maiden major title at the 2018 Australian Open, first announced her decision to retire from tennis earlier this month, planning to play her last tournament in Melbourne, the site of her career's greatest success.

"I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court," wrote the Dane at the time. "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."