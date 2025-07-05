Two-time defending champ Pegula leads star-studded field at WTA 1000 Montreal

All of the world's Top 68 players are entered in the main draw of the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal, the first WTA 1000 event of the North American summer hard-court season. This year, the event expands to a 96-player draw spanning 12 days.

Two-time defending champion Jessica Pegula leads an exceptional field for the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hard-court summer, the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers in Montreal, Canada.

The Montreal main-draw entry list was revealed this week. All of the world's Top 68 players in this week's PIF WTA Rankings are entered in the field, as the event returns to the province of Quebec in its new expanded fashion.

The tournament alternates between Montreal and Toronto on an annual basis. This year in Montreal will be the Omnium Banque Nationale's debut as a 12-day event with a 96-player main draw, increasing from its previous week-long duration and 56-player draw.

Main-draw play in Montreal will kick off on Sunday, July 27, and the tournament will end with a Thursday night final on August 7. Over 5 million dollars (U.S.) are on the line at the event, with the singles champion pocketing $752,275.

Regardless of location or tournament length, Pegula has been the Queen of Canada over the last two years. The World No. 3 won the title here in Montreal in 2023, then successfully defended her crown last year in Toronto.

She will try for the three-peat against a jam-packed field that includes World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and this year's Grand Slam champions, 2025 Australian Open titlist Madison Keys and 2025 Roland Garros winner Coco Gauff.

Of course, the rest of the Top 10 are scheduled to join them: Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro.

Alongside the Top 68 players in this week's PIF WTA Rankings (dated June 30), the following players have received main-draw entry via protected ranking: Marketa Vondrousova, Sorana Cirstea, Zhu Lin and Anastasija Sevastova.

Grand Slam champions in the main-draw entry list are: Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, Keys, Vondrousova, Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Jelena Ostapenko, and Sofia Kenin.

Another previous Omnium Banque Nationale champion and Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu (2019 Toronto and 2019 US Open), has already received an early main-draw wild card, as has rising Canadian teen Victoria Mboko.

Along with Pegula, the previous Omnium Banque Nationale champions in the entry list include Belinda Bencic (2015 Toronto) and Elina Svitolina (2017 Toronto).

You can find the entire main-draw entry list via the Omnium Banque Nationale website here!