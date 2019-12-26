For the men's and women's events in Melbourne, prize money is equal. Here's all you need to know about the first Grand Slam of 2020.

MELBOURNE, Australia - The first Grand Slam of the 2020 season begins on January 20 in Melbourne, with a line-up including all of the WTA Tour's leading players.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka will aim to lift her third major title, while World No.1 Ashleigh Barty will lead home hopes and seven-time champion Serena Williams will continue her quest to equal the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam trophies.

The total purse at the Australian Open will be a record $49.2m (A$71m), an increase of 13.6% from last year's tournament. The singles champion will take home $2,853,100 (A$4,120,000), while the runner-up will receive $1,430,012 (A$2,065,000). The semifinalists' cheque will be for $720,200 (A$1,040,000), and the quarterfinalists will earn $363,562 (A$525,000).

Players will receive $207,750 (A$300,000) for reaching the fourth round, $124,650 (A$180,000) for reaching the third round and $88,640 (A$128,000) for reaching the second round. First-round losers will take home $62,325 (A$90,000).

The doubles champions will receive $526,300 (A$760,000) per team, with the runners-up earning $263,150 (A$380,000). The doubles semifinalists will take home $138,500 (A$200,000) and the quarterfinalists $76,175 (A$110,000). Teams who reach the third round will receive $42,935 (A$62,000), the second round $26,315 (A$38,000) and first-round losers $17,312 (A$25,000).

In terms of ranking points, the singles champion will receive 2,000 points, the runner-up 1,300 points, the semifinalists 780 points and the quarterfinalists 430 points. Reaching the fourth round will earn a player 240 points, the third round 130 points, the second round 70 points and the first round 10 points.