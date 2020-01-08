Second seed Karolina Pliskova continues her title defence against Alison Riske in a rivalry that is tighter than it might appear, while Danielle Collins bids to keep her phenomenal form going against compatriot Madison Keys as the Brisbane International quarterfinals get under way.

MATCH POINTS

No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova continues her title defence against Alison Riske, over whom she holds a commanding 7-1 head-to-head lead (4-1 on hard courts), including the last six matches stretching back to 2013; Riske's sole win in the series was in the first round of the 2012 ITF W50 event in The Bronx, which she took 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2. However, their contests have been tighter than the head-to-head would imply: their last five matches have featured six tiebreaks, and two of the last three went to a deciding set - including the 2018 Tokyo quarterfinals, when Pliskova needed to save two match points before surviving 6-1, 6-7(5), 7-6(4). Since then, the Czech also posted a 7-6(3), 7-6(5) win in the third round of Dubai last year and a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 victory in the second round of Toronto in August.

Danielle Collins, who has lost just three games in two rounds this week, defeated No.8 seed Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6(1) in their only previous meeting, in the second round of Indian Wells 2018 - the first of nine Top 20 victories that Collins has scored so far in her career.

Qualifier Jennifer Brady, who notched up the first Top 10 win of her career at the eighth attempt in a second-round upset of World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, now faces No.5 seed and 2011 champion Petra Kvitova for the second time. Their first encounter, a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win for Kvitova in the third round of Dubai last year, was the first time Brady took a set off a Top 10 player.

ORDER OF PLAY (starts 11am)

PAT RAFTER ARENA

Danielle COLLINS (USA) vs [8] Madison KEYS (USA)

[Q] Jennifer BRADY (USA) vs [5] Petra KVITOVA (CZE)

[6] Kiki BERTENS (NED) or Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs Sofia KENIN (USA) or [3] Naomi OSAKA (JPN)

Not before 7pm

Alison RISKE (USA) vs [2] Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)

[1] HSIEH Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora STRYCOVA (CZE) vs Lucie HRADECKA (CZE) / Andreja KLEPAC (SLO)