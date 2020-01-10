Ekaterina Alexandrova or Elena Rybakina will be crowned the first WTA Tour title winner of the decade at the Shenzhen Open.

ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 1pm

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [5] v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [7]

Award Ceremony

DUAN Yingying (CHN) / ZHENG Saisai (CHN) [3] v Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) / Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) [2]

2020 Shenzhen Highlights - Rybakina downs Pliskova to book final spot

MATCH POINTS

This will be the first time that Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elena Rybakina have met.

Alexandrova is searching for her first WTA Tour title, having reached only one final previously, the 2018 Linz showpiece, in which she lost to Camila Giorgi.

Rybakina will play her third final, all of which have come about in the last six months. She won the first in Bucharest against Patricia Maria Tig but lost in Jiangxi against Rebecca Peterson.

Alexandrova has already taken out two seeded players in the form of Wang Qiang and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Rybakina, meanwhile, overcame Elise Mertens, the No.3 seed, in the quarterfinals – one of two matches in which she was taken to three sets.

No player from Russia or Kazakhstan has previously lifted this trophy.