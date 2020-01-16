Aryna Sabalenka kickstarted her 2020 season with a major upset over No.2 seed Simona Halep at the Adelaide International, scoring her first win over the former World No.1 in straight sets.

ADELAIDE, Australia - Aryna Sabalanka scored her first big upset of the 2020 season, knocking out No.2 seed Simona Halep, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Adelaide International semifinals.

"It feels great. It was a really tough match and she played really well. It's like I forgot I was playing on the Centre Court with so many people watching and supporting us!" she said during her on-court interview, saluting the crowd for their support.

Sabalenka ended 2019 with title runs at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open and Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai and, though she endured personal tragedy during the off-season, showed flashes off that form in the one hour and nine minute win over the reigning Wimbledon champion on Centre Court.

"I'm pleased that I stayed focused on each point, and that I didn't care what had happened in the past. I just stayed in the moment and that helped me play this match."

The Belarusian was on the brink of defeat in her first round against the always dangerous Hsieh Su-Wei, but played more stable tennis against American qualifier Bernarda Pera on Wednesday to book the clash with Halep, who dispatched hometown favorite Ajla Tomljanovic in her first singles match of the season.

"My first match wasn't really great for me. I was just trying to stay as long as I could. Somehow I turned it around and won it, and after these kinds of matches, you feel more free on the court. It gave me one more match, one more yesterday. I'm just trying to stay as long as I can in the tournament!"

Halep had won their two previous matches - both of which occurred in 2018 - and broke serve to start the match. Sabalenka reversed a 40-15 deficit in the next game to break back and navigate through some tricky games to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set.

While the former World No.1 soon leveled, Sabalenka responded with an emphatic love hold and swiftly took the set with a fearsome forehand return winner.

The No.6 seed only got stronger in the second set, racing out to a 5-0 lead before Halep finally got on the board, and while the Romanian clawed back one of the two breaks, Sabalenka proved too strong as she broke once more to secure victory.

It was an almost picture-perfect match from the former World No.9, who struck 30 winners to just 10 unforced errors. While Halep kept her score sheet cleaner with six unforced errors, she only managed 12 winners in the face of her opponent's unstoppable offense.

Standing between Sabalenka and a first final of the season is Ukrainian youngster Dayana Yastremska, who opened play on Thursday with a straight-set win over Donna Vekic. Sabalenka won their most recent meeting last summer at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.