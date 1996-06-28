Donna Vekic

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (5): 2026 - London

2023 - Monterrey

2021 - Courmayeur

2017 - Nottingham

2014 - Kuala Lumpur



Finalist (10): 2024 - Olympics, Bad Homburg

2023 - Berlin

2022 - San Diego

2019 - St. Petersburg, Nottingham

2018 - Washington DC

2015 - Tashkent

2013 - Birmingham

2012 - Tashkent





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Finalist (2): 2026 - Istanbul, Manila





Career in Review

In 2025, hit new career-high ranking of No.17 on January 27, after R16 run at Australian Open (l. Pavlyuchenkova); also made Chennai QF (l. eventual R-Up Birrell) and posted R16 finishes at WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Madrid (l. Keys at both)



During 2024, achieved best Grand Slam result reaching SF at Wimbledon (l. Paolini), and won silver medal at Paris Olympics (l. Zheng in F), the first Olympic medal in women's singles for Croatia. Finished R-Up at Bad Homburg (l. Shnaider in F) and made Linz SF (l. Alexandrova). Reached new career-high ranking of No.18 on Oct. 7



In 2023, posted best Australian Open result with QF (l. eventual champion Sabalenka), equaling best Grand Slam result (QF finish at 2019 US Open). Won 4th career title at Monterrey (d. Garcia) and was R-Up at Berlin (l. Kvitova). Returned to Top 20 for first time since 2019 and qualified for Zhuhai Elite Trophy



2022's highlight was R-Up finish at San Diego (as qualifier, l. Swiatek). Elsewhere, made QF at Birmingham and Tallinn



Lifted third WTA title of her career at Courmayeur in October 2021 (d. Tauson in F)



Underwent knee surgery at start of 2021, and experienced setbacks in her return to Tour afterwards, tearing plantar fascia and suffering from knee and foot injuries in spring 2022



In 2020, contested the first match of the WTA Tour's resumption following the hiatus, defeating Rus in the Palermo 1r



Reached first Grand Slam QF at 2019 US Open (l. Bencic); ended 2019 ranked No.19 for career-best year-end finish (up from No.34 in 2018), having cracked the Top 20 for the first time on October 21



Also in 2019, finished R-Up at St. Petersburg (l. Bertens); en route to final, posted best win of career by ranking (third over a Top 5 opponent) with defeat of No.2 Kvitova in QF. Also made final at Nottingham (l. Garcia in third set tie-break) and ended 2019 by qualifying for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai (fell RR)



Ended 2018 at then-career-high ranking of No.34, after registering 31 Tour-level wins. Campaign highlighted by R-Up finish at Washington, DC (l. Kuznetsova after holding 4mp), SF showings at Nottingham and Tokyo [PPO], and first Grand Slam R16 at Wimbledon (l. Goerges)



Enjoyed a resurgent year in 2017, breaking the Top 50 on July 24 and finishing campaign ranked No.54. Grass court season saw her lift a second WTA singles title of career, at Nottingham (d. No.8 Konta in final) - prior to this run had not posted back-to-back main draw wins since September 2015 (R-Up at Tashkent)



Posted just four tour-level wins across 2016, but closed the campaign by reaching two ITF finals, winning her fifth and most recent title at this level at $100k ITF/Sharm El Sheikh-EGY



Highlights in 2015 included reaching final at Tashkent (l. Hibino) and QF at Baku



Ranked No.95, lifted maiden WTA singles title at 2014 Kuala Lumpur (d. No.10 Cibulkova in final); aged 17 y 10 m, became youngest player to win a WTA singles title since 2006 Bangkok (Vania King)



Reached first career WTA Tour final at 2012 Tashkent (l. Begu) on her WTA main draw debut, and in doing so became youngest WTA finalist since 15-year-old Paszek won Portoroz in 2005



Broke into Top 100 (at No.93) on January 28, 2013



On the ITF Circuit, has won five singles titles and one doubles title