Career Highlights

SINGLES

Finalist (5): 2024 - Birmingham

2019 - Hua Hin

2018 - Rabat, Seoul

2015 - Pattaya City





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (2): 2024 - Hong Kong 125

2023 - Florianopolis





Career in Review

2025 highlights include SF finishes at Austin (l. eventual champion Pegula) and Rabat (l. eventual champion Joint); best win by ranking came over No.12 Tauson en route to Ningbo QF (l. eventual champion Rybakina)



Highlights of 2024 season were reaching her 5th career WTA final at Birmingham (l. Putintseva in F) and earning WTA 125 title at Hong Kong



Began 2023 season in August after undergoing minor knee surgery in January; ended season on a high note by winning Florianopolis WTA 125 title (d. Capurro Taborda). Posted career-high ranking of No.32 during her injury layoff on April 3



In 2022, made Wimbledon QF for second straight year, then reached 2nd consecutive Slam QF at US Open (d. S.Williams in 3r, in Williams' final professional singles match). Also made QF at Istanbul, Rabat, Nottingham and Cincinnati



Had major breakthrough in 2021, reaching first career Grand Slam QF at Wimbledon (l. eventual champion Barty). Other 2021 highlights include R16 at Indian Wells and US Open 3r



In 2019, reached 4th career WTA singles final at Hua Hin (l. Yastremska in final). Also posted two Top 10 wins in 2019, defeating No.10 Sabalenka at Miami and No.8 Bertens at Zhengzhou



Finished R-Up twice on Tour in 2018, at Rabat (l. Mertens in final) and Seoul (l. Bertens in final)



Underwent shoulder surgery in February 2016 and was sidelined for rest of season; returned at 2017 Acapulco, more than 12 months later



In 2015, reached first career WTA singles final at Pattaya City (l. Hantuchova in final). Made Top 50 debut in 2015, rising as high as No.47 (week of February 23)



During 2014, made first Grand Slam R16 at Roland Garros (l. Suarez Navarro), defeating No.3 A.Radwanska en route for first career Top 10 win



Announced in 2014 she would switch nationalities and start representing Australia (first did so at 2014 US Open)



On ITF Circuit, winner of four singles titles and three doubles titles



Made pro debut on ITF Circuit in Croatia in 2007 and WTA main draw debut at 2009 Indian Wells (as WC, l. 1r to Haynes)



As a junior, achieved career-high ranking of No.4, won Australian Open junior doubles title in 2009 (w/McHale), and was a member of Croatia's victorious junior Fed Cup team in 2009