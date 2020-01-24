Caroline Wozniacki's peers and WTA family shared heartfelt farewell messages to the Danish champion on social media after her final match on Friday at the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia - Members of the WTA family flooded social media with tributes to Caroline Wozniacki after the Dane's professional career came to a close on Friday at the Australian Open.

While some of the Dane's peers were ahead of the game, crafting their own heartfelt posts last month when Wozniacki announced her intentions to retire, the tributes flowed from fingers and phones en masse on Friday afternoon and evening after the former World No.1's third-round exit.

The messages on social media kicked off with a heartfelt post from Ons Jabeur, Wozniacki's conqueror on Melbourne Arena, and accumulated from there.

Congrats @CaroWozniacki on an amazing career. It was an honour to share the court with you today. Your fighting spirit has always inspired me and I wish you all the best in this next chapter of your life. You'll be missed but I'm sure we will see you around.



@australianopen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ceKeJf11iP — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 24, 2020

Whether they played once, or a dozen times, over the course of her 15-year career, many of Wozniacki's contemporaries from her earliest competitive days offered heartfelt messages -- from players including Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sabine Lisicki and Tamira Paszek, who first met Wozniacki when they were elite juniors, to her longtime friend and, later, rival, Agnieskza Radwanska.

We will miss you @CaroWozniacki!

Congratulations for your amazing career. One of the most competitive players and unbelievable athlete. Enjoy your new life 😃. pic.twitter.com/vzzBFecvB8 — Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) January 24, 2020

As the tribute parade rolled on, some of Wozniacki's biggest rivals over the past five years chimed in with their memories.

.@CaroWozniacki thanks for all the good times. Great sharing the court with you and best of luck in the next chapter of your life. We miss you!! pic.twitter.com/MblBSg2ZXz — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 24, 2020

Caro, I was looking for a pic on the tennis court but I realised we had more fun off it 😁



Thank you for always bringing a smile and a laugh to life. I will miss you, but I know that you have great things ahead. Congratulations on an amazing career 🤗@CaroWozniacki 😘 pic.twitter.com/CeteHOOYNB — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 24, 2020

What an amazing career, every little girl would dream about!!! Congratulations to every person on this picture for incredible effort and dedication!!! P.S. I will not miss our endless rallies 😁 @CaroWozniacki pic.twitter.com/ztcpyuDavh — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 24, 2020

Congratulations @CaroWozniacki & your family for your amazing career! You are an inspiration & I am proud I shared the court with you! All the best for the next chapter of your life! Happy retirement 👏🏻🎉🥂🤗 pic.twitter.com/en0jjvHsPz — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) January 24, 2020

This girl was my Stella sister, my New York neighbor and my Harvard hero - i will miss you dearly @CaroWozniacki you and your family are everything that’s good in sports 💕 pic.twitter.com/7aUUJHEoWT — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 24, 2020

just shed a few tears 😢 happy retirement @CaroWozniacki! pic.twitter.com/P6RwyHZN0P — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 24, 2020

Even many from the WTA's younger generation, whether they had the opportunity to match wits with the former World No.1 or not, recognized her influence on them.

Congrats on an incredible career @CaroWozniacki❤️ You were an inspiration for any little girl picking up a racket👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/6Wy0vLBQtL — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 24, 2020

🙌💛Thank you @CaroWozniacki for this match in Toronto and for everything that you've done for tennis. I hope that your next chapter is going to be amazing.

.

Dziękuję za nasz mecz w Toronto i za wszystko, co zrobiłaś dla tenisa. 💛🙌#congratscaro pic.twitter.com/f5CKAz5pjb — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 24, 2020

a true champion and huge inspiration for so many... https://t.co/xwobDbLoJK — Caty McNally (@CatyMcNally) January 24, 2020

🥺😭..you are a true champion and inspiration to us all🤗 We didn’t know each other much but even so, you were always so polite to me and I wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life @CaroWozniacki 😘 https://t.co/Rfq0wGnpWM — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) January 24, 2020

Congrats @CaroWozniacki for an amazing career. There was so much to learn from you ❤️ Trying hard not to cry while watching this 😭 https://t.co/v7uNaAaL3Z — Kovinić Danka (@KovinicDanka118) January 24, 2020

After hearing from her peers, Wozniacki later reflected on what she hoped to leave with them, among other things, in her final post-match press conference: "I hope that I'll leave some happiness around the locker room...I hope that I gave some excitement and release and some happiness in the locker room with the chats and the fun talks we've had."