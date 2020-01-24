MELBOURNE, Australia - Members of the WTA family flooded social media with tributes to Caroline Wozniacki after the Dane's professional career came to a close on Friday at the Australian Open. 

While some of the Dane's peers were ahead of the game, crafting their own heartfelt posts last month when Wozniacki announced her intentions to retire, the tributes flowed from fingers and phones en masse on Friday afternoon and evening after the former World No.1's third-round exit. 

The messages on social media kicked off with a heartfelt post from Ons Jabeur, Wozniacki's conqueror on Melbourne Arena, and accumulated from there. 

Whether they played once, or a dozen times, over the course of her 15-year career, many of Wozniacki's contemporaries from her earliest competitive days offered heartfelt messages -- from players including Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sabine Lisicki and Tamira Paszek, who first met Wozniacki when they were elite juniors, to her longtime friend and, later, rival, Agnieskza Radwanska. 

As the tribute parade rolled on, some of Wozniacki's biggest rivals over the past five years chimed in with their memories. 

Even many from the WTA's younger generation, whether they had the opportunity to match wits with the former World No.1 or not, recognized her influence on them.

After hearing from her peers, Wozniacki later reflected on what she hoped to leave with them, among other things, in her final post-match press conference: "I hope that I'll leave some happiness around the locker room...I hope that I gave some excitement and release and some happiness in the locker room with the chats and the fun talks we've had."

Tennis stars say farewell to Caroline Wozniacki