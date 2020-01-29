Former Top 10 player CoCo Vandeweghe beat No.10 seed Allie Kiick in straight sets on a packed Tuesday at the Oracle Challenger Series event in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA - Former Top 10 player CoCo Vandeweghe led eight American winners on Tuesday at the Oracle Challenger Series event in Newport Beach across first and second round action.

The two-time Grand Slam semifinalist surrendered just three games to beat No.10 seed and compatriot Allie Kiick, 6-2, 6-1, in the second round of the WTA 125K event, as her seeded compatriots Christina McHale (No.3), Nicole Gibbs (No.8) and Shelby Rogers (No.13) all also recorded straight-sets victories.

Also booking her spot in the third round was No.4 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany, who needed an hour and 16 minutes to beat France's Amandine Hesse, 6-2, 6-3, and wildcard Sophia Whittle, who beat No.15 seed Robin Anderson, 6-3, 6-0.

Back in the winner's ⭕️@ChristinaMcHale is able to fight off Grace Min in straight sets to join Nicole Gibbs in the third round 👏#RoadtoIndianWells pic.twitter.com/Q4obwKhHAt — Oracle Challenger Series (@OracleChallngrs) January 28, 2020

A trio of American victories also helped wrap up first round action, as Irina Falconi, Hanna Chang and qualifier Quinn Gleason booked their spots in the second round.

21-year-old Chang came from a set down to beat Japan's Eri Hozumi, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-4 in a shade under two-and-a-half hours, while Gleason, a qualifier, beat Belgium's Marie Benoit in two tiebreaks, 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

A quality performance from qualifier Quinn Gleason 💪



7-6(4), 7-6(4) over Marie Benoit catapults her into the second round to face Nadia Podoroska. #RoadtoIndianWells pic.twitter.com/4jRnVO9U63 — Oracle Challenger Series (@OracleChallngrs) January 28, 2020

Rounding out first round winners were former US Open junior champion Dalma Galfi of Hungary, who beat Canada's Katherine Sebov, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Japan's Mayo Hibi, who also needed three sets to beat Tereza Mrdeza of Croatia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; and Argentina's Nadiia Podoroska, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Brazil's Gabriela Ce.

Top seed Jessica Pegula and No.2 seed Taylor Townsend are among those who their campaigns on Wednesday, as they face former Top 5 player and French Open runner-up Sara Errani and Ana Sofia Sanchez of Mexico, respectively.