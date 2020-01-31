No.2 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic dropped just three games to win their second Australian Open, and third Grand Slam title overall, against top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova.

MELBOURNE, Australia - For the second time at the Australian Open, and third time overall as a team, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic are Grand Slam champions.

The No.2 seeds needed just 72 minutes to record a resounding 6-2, 6-1 victory over top seeds Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei in Friday's women's doubles final to be crowned the first major champions of the new decade.

A near-carbon copy of last fall's championship match season-ending Shiesido WTA Finals Shenzhen, won by Babos and Mladenovic with the loss of just four games, saw the No.2 seeds in command for almost the duration of the match inside Rod Laver Arena.

The two teams traded breaks of serve early on in the opener, but from 2-2 in the first set, Babos and Mladenovic hardly looked back in their third consecutive championship appearance Down Under.

The French and Hungarian duo won four straight games to take a one-set lead, and ultimately won 10 of the final 11 games of the match to return to the winners' circle, having won the title in Melbourne in 2018 and finished as runners-up last year.

Though the top seeds held Hsieh's serve to open the second set, Babos and Mladenovic's momentum was never slowed, as they broke Strycova on their fourth opportunity in a lengthy third game.

The former World No.1s did not lose a set in the tournament, and broke serve six times by winning nearly 60 percent of the points on return in the final.

The 2020 Australian Open trophy joins both the 2018 crown, and the trophy from the 2019 French Open, on Babos and Mladenovic's mantle. The French player also owns a pair of Slams in mixed doubles, and the 2016 French Open title with Caroline Garcia.

Despite the defeat, Hsieh is set to return to the top of the WTA doubles rankings following the Australian Open, overtaking her partner for her second career stint as World No.1.

