Which doubles team had the best performance in January? Vote now in the inaugural WTA Doubles Team of the Month award!

Did you have a favorite doubles team in January? A trio of teams make up the ballot for the inaugural WTA Doubles Team of the Month award, and we need your help to decide which one was best.

On the ballot for the first-ever award are Australian Open champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic, who won their third Grand Slam title as a team at the Australian Open; Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova, who finished runner-up in a run that saw the former return to the World No.1 ranking; and Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar, who won the inaugural Adelaide International, the first Premier event of the season, to begin their new partnership.

Read more: Babos and Mladenovic cruise to third Grand Slam together in Melbourne

Revisit the nominees in the video below and cast your vote before voting ends on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST!

Doubles Team of the Month Contenders: January 2020

Who was the January 2020 Doubles Team of the Month? Vote now!

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com