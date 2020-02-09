Maria Sakkari is one of the players in action on Monday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

SIBUR ARENA

Starting at 1pm local time

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [8]

[Q] Liudmila SAMSONOVA (RUS) v [Q] Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS)

Not before 5pm

[Q] Vitalia DIATCHENKO (RUS) v Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [6]

TC DYNAMO

Starting at 3pm local time

Caroline GARCIA (FRA) / Johanna KONTA (GBR) v Vivian HEISEN (GER) / Valeriya STRAKHOVA (UKR)

MATCH POINTS

Anastasia Potapova, at the age of 18, is the youngest player in the singles main draw.

Johanna Konta plays in the doubles with Caroline Garcia. She is also in the singles draw, making her tournament debut as fourth seed.

Maria Sakkari has played Vitalia Diatchenko twice before - both on hard courts, and has won both times. The first meeting was in Sharm el Sheikh in 2016, with the Greek winning 6-4, 6-3; and the second time was just a few weeks ago in the Adelaide Round of 32, when she won 7-5, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova and Elena Rybakina's trio of previous meetings all came in 2019. Rybakina won the first, on clay in Istanbul, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Siniakova won the second at the French Open, 7-6(5), 6-1. She also won the most recent encounter in Guangzhou, progressing 6-1, 3-1 when her opponent had to retire from the match.