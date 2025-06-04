Game, set, styled: The defining courtwear moments from Roland Garros 2025

Roland Garros once again blended sport and style as WTA stars embraced individuality, heritage and edge through their courtwear choices.

As the season’s second Grand Slam winds down on the storied red clay of Roland Garros, the tournament once again has proved to be as much a showcase of style as it is of tennis skill. Besides crowning champions, the event spotlights fashion-forward athletes who use their on-court looks to express individuality, cultural pride and unshakable confidence.

Courtesy of the Women’s Tennis Blog, we recap the standout dresses unveiled in Paris over the fortnight.

Naomi Osaka delivered the most unforgettable fashion moment of the tournament, even if it was only seen in a single match. Her sakura-inspired ensemble (above) channeled the beauty of Japanese spring with poetic elegance.

Jimmie48/WTA

Every detail was carefully curated, from her soft pink Nike dress featuring a mock neck, racerback design and pleated, layered skirt to the varsity-style jacket that added a sporty edge.

Jimmie48/WTA

The look began from the ground up with adorable Nike GP Challenge 1 sneakers embellished with cherry blossom motifs on the tongue, sides and even the insoles. Her hair and nails featured floral accents, tying the entire theme together into a celebration of personal heritage and feminine strength.

Jimmie48/WTA

Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova made a quietly powerful style statement in the Mizuno Naval Dress. The blue-toned palette, accented with bright yellow details, was a perfect match for the warm, earthy tones of the red clay. While the design emphasized sporty minimalism, it stood out with thoughtful tailoring.

A partial zip with contrast trim added a modern twist, while front and back pleats allowed for elegant movement. The pixelated gradient waistband and colorblock panels along the waist provided a sleek, sculpted effect, turning a simple tennis dress into a masterclass in flattering design.

Jimmie48/WTA

Aryna Sabalenka and Nike offer a streamlined racerback silhouette, featuring a breezy cutout on the lower back for the perfect mix of fashion and function. The Summer Slam Dress lights up the court in a punchy turquoise hue with contrast trim, delivering serious summer energy.

Jimmie48/WTA

Meanwhile, Nike players leaning into moodier vibes opted for rich burgundy or pale ivory. Here’s Mirra Andreeva in the Summer Slam Tank and Summer Slam Skirt, paired with blue GP Challenge 1 shoes.

Jimmie48/WTA

Defending champion Iga Swiatek stayed true to her love of separates, sporting the On Summer Court Tank paired with the On Mid-Summer Court Skirt. The lavender-to-orange ombre effect gave the ensemble a sunlit softness, subtly echoing tropical skies.

Jimmie48/WTA

The highlight of Swiatek’s outfit are her vibrant yellow On The Roger Pro 2 Clay shoes. Featuring high-performance foam and a carbon fiber Speedboard, they deliver exceptional comfort and responsiveness, while the updated outsole ensures superior traction on clay courts.

Jimmie48/WTA

Elina Svitolina stands out by mastering the art of contrast. Dressed in a pure black adidas Core Climacool Dress with its clean lines and flouncy skirt, she adds a twist with the neon yellow adidas Avacourt 2 footwear in the new lucid lemon shade. The vivid shoes inject energy into the look, proving that even minimalist color palettes can have a major impact when styled with confidence.

Jimmie48/WTA

Coco Gauff continues her ascent as a fashion icon with custom New Balance attire. Her latest dress exists in both light and dark versions in a dusk shower colorway, muted greyish-blues swirling in a marble-like, abstract print.

Jimmie48/WTA

A fitted bodice underscores her athletic form, while a pleated, asymmetrical skirt adds a sense of drama and motion.

Jimmie48/WTA

For warmups, Gauff layered with a cropped dark gray jacket that looked leather-like in texture, adding a rock star edge. Her signature CG2 tennis shoes, in the new Grey Day colorway completed the memorable ensemble.

Roland Garros 2025 proved once again that tennis is a sport where fashion doesn't take a backseat. The athletes of the WTA continue to redefine courtwear with looks that are as bold, refined, and dynamic as their gameplay.