The Frenchwoman returns to the top of the rankings.

Kristina Mladenovic reclaims the WTA World No.1 doubles ranking today, February 24, following a phenomenal start to the 2020 season highlighted by capturing her fourth Grand Slam doubles trophy at the Australian Open (with Timea Babos).

The French star first claimed the top doubles ranking on June 10, 2019, becoming the second Frenchwoman to achieve this feat after Julie Halard-Decugis in 2000, and the 42nd woman overall.

Mladenovic last sat atop the WTA doubles rankings for two weeks on October 7, 2019, and she ends the reign of Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-Wei, who has held the top spot for the last three weeks.

Over the last 12 months, Mladenovic has won two Grand Slam doubles titles (2019 Roland Garros, 2020 Australian Open), defended her doubles crown at the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen and lifted one additional title at the 2019 BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup - all with her good friend and doubles partner Timea Babos.