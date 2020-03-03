The WTA has announced a 2020 partnership with Lilly Pulitzer aimed to inspire confidence and optimism in future generations, to be launched on International Women's Day with WTA Legend Tracy Austin and WTA Charities.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA - Today, Lilly Pulitzer, the iconic Palm Beach-inspired fashion brand, is announcing a partnership with the WTA (Women's Tennis Association), the leading women's sport worldwide. Set to begin this month, the two brands are uniting for a youth empowerment initiative, aimed to inspire confidence and optimism in future generations as part of Lilly’s new "Be the Sunshine" campaign.

Lilly Pulitzer will also serve as the WTA's exclusive fashion uniform provider throughout the 2020 season. Beginning this March, Lilly Pulitzer will outfit the WTA corporate courtside team members at tournaments, including chair umpire officials and sport science and medicine teams.

Lilly Pulitzer’s "Be the Sunshine" campaign will launch with a $50,000 donation to WTA's philanthropic arm, WTA Charities. Throughout the 2020 campaign, Lilly Pulitzer and WTA Charities will invest dedicated resources to promote positivity and inspire confidence in local WTA communities through WTA Charities programs.

Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly stated, "We are thrilled to be the official fashion supplier of the WTA this year. Lilly Pulitzer and the WTA are joining forces to encourage future generations to be the sunshine in their communities, both on and off the court."

Headlining the campaign this spring is WTA tennis legend and Lilly Pulitzer brand ambassador, Tracy Austin.

"Creating and maintaining a positive attitude is a practice we can all benefit from," said the former WTA World No.1 Austin. "And the best part about putting this state of mind into practice is that it’s truly infectious. The more positivity and confidence I can help generate in young girls and encourage the next generation to 'Be the Sunshine' inside and out, the brighter our future will be."

Through WTA Charities' existing youth empowerment initiatives, Austin and other WTA players, legends and coaches will take part in this campaign.

WTA President, Micky Lawler added, "Lilly's mission to spread joy resonates with the WTA, from our corporate teams to fans. Through Lilly Pulitzer's support of WTA Charities, our charitable programs such as Come Play, Serving Outside the Lines and our Community Fund will have an even deeper impact on the local communities we serve."

On International Women's Day, March 8, Lilly Pulitzer will donate 20% of its Prosecco Pink Fronds Place tennis collection sales in store and online to WTA Charities as they and the WTA host an event with Tracy Austin at the Lilly Pulitzer's pop-up store in Palm Desert. Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly and WTA President Micky Lawler will also host a Facebook Live panel discussion during the event, focused on female leadership and the importance of inspiring positivity through female sports.

Fans of the WTA and its charitable efforts can learn more by visiting www.wtatennis.com/wta-charities. Lilly Pulitzer's tennis collection is also available for purchase at Lilly Pulitzer retail stores and on www.lillypulitzer.com.