In her words: Ons Jabeur to the WTA stars who show up, speak out and stand tall

This isn’t a headline. It’s a message. From Ons Jabeur, to the women who’ve carried the game with strength, grace and far too little recognition: Keep going. We see you.

A former World No. 2 and three-time Grand Slam finalist, Ons Jabeur owns five WTA titles. She’s also one of the most influential and thoughtful players of her era -- unafraid to speak up, lead with empathy and use her platform with purpose.

This year’s French Open has drawn criticism for scheduling women’s matches earlier in the day, limiting their visibility in primetime slots. At a moment when the spotlight hasn’t always been fairly shared, Jabeur didn’t hold back.

Unfiltered. Unignorable. Unapologetic. Uninterrupted. We’re stepping aside and letting Ons take it from here.

A lot of amazing athletes have been told the same things over and over. That no one watches. That no one cares. That women’s sport doesn’t 'move people.'

Judgment comes quickly, often from those who’ve never even watched a full match.

One empty stadium is held up as proof. The packed ones? Conveniently ignored.

A missed shot becomes a headline. The hundreds of brilliant ones? Forgotten.

Still, they show up. Still, they compete. Still, they carry a sport forward on their shoulders.

When a woman wins 6–0, 6–0, it’s called boring. Too easy. When a man does it? That’s 'dominance.' 'Strength.' 'Unstoppable.'

When women play with power, they’re told they 'play like men.' As if strength, speed or aggression don’t belong in a woman’s game.

If they celebrate, they’re dramatic. If they don’t, they’re cold. Too emotional. Too distant. Too loud. Too quiet. Too much. Never just right.

And yet the game keeps rising.

Coco Gauff leads with fearless belief. Aryna Sabalenka strikes with unmatched power. Iga Swiątek dominates with calm and precision. Jessica Pegula brings relentless consistency. Paula Badosa fights through every storm. Mirra Andreeva breaks through, young and fearless. Jasmine Paolini lights up the court with fire and courage.

Elena Rybakina is composed and lethal. Naomi Osaka opened up about the battles off the court and kept showing up. Venus and Serena Williams broke barriers and then broke records.

The game is full of stories. Of greatness. Of fight. Of grace under pressure. And still many choose not to look. Not to listen. Not to care.

But belief is not a requirement. Permission is not necessary. Respect may be delayed, but progress isn’t waiting.

So when the headlines say 'no one watches,' remember: Full stands were just never part of their narrative.

When the narrative says 'too easy,' look closer: It took years to win that fast.

And when someone says women don’t play with power, watch again and be honest this time.

The game is not asking to be seen. It’s already shining.

No one’s denying the greatness in men’s tennis. The fierce battles, the legacies, the magic under pressure.

But honoring one side of the sport shouldn’t mean ignoring the other.

The women’s game has been writing its own legacy loudly, brilliantly and for far too long without full recognition.

With respect,

A player who chose this racket out of passion and honors every woman fighting for her place on the court