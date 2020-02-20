Four bright young talents brought their best to the courts in February, but only one can take home the title of Breakthrough of the Month.

Four bright young talents brought their best to the courts in February, but only one can take home the title as the latest Breakthrough of the Month.

Elena Rybakina continued her torrid start to the season to start February, as she reached back-to-back Premier-level finals in St. Petersburg and Dubai, extending her Tour-lead in both aces and match victories along the way.

The 20-year-old was not the only young player to make her mark, however. As the month wore on, two talented teens and one home home staked their claims to spots on the ballot.

First, Swiss 19-year-old Leonie Kung made it all the way to the final at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ in just her second WTA main draw appearance. Having come through qualifying, the then-World No.283 beat three Top 100 players en route to the final.

In Acapulco, 17-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez followed suit, also coming out of qualifying to reach her maiden final in just her fifth WTA main draw.

The teenager's talent was evident in the month even before that, as she scored a victory over then-World No.5 Belinda Bencic in Fed Cup, playing for her native Canada.

She added three further Top 100 wins to her resume in Acapulco in Nina Stojanovic, Nao Hibino and Anastasia Potapova and did not drop a set en route to the final.

Along the way, Fernandez beat 22-year-old Mexican wildcard Renata Zarazua, who had an inspiring run to her first career WTA semifinal, and became the first Mexican to get that far in a WTA event in 27 years.

Zarazua stunned top seed and former US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the first round, and followed that up with thrilling three-set wins over American teenager Katie Volynets and Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Breakthrough of the Month: February 2020 Contenders

Previous 2020 WTA Breakthroughs of the Month

January: Ons Jabeur