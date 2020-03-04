No.5 seed Sloane Stephens will meet surging teenager Leylah Fernandez as the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros gets underway on Wednesday.

ORDER OF PLAY

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS -- 11:00 am start

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) vs. [6] Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

After 1 ATP match, Not Before 3:00 pm

[Q] Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) vs. [9] Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

[8] WANG Yafan (CHN) vs. [LL] Astra SHARMA (AUS)

Not Before 7:00 pm

Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN) vs. [5/WC] Sloane STEPHENS (USA)



CANCHA 1 -- Not Before 4:00 pm

[WC] Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Renata ZARAZUA (MEX) vs. Ingrid NEEL (USA) / Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA)

After 1 ATP match, after suitable rest

Johanna KONTA (GBR) / Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) vs. Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) / Renata VORACOVA (CZE)



CANCHA 2 -- 12:00 noon start

[1] Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs. Lara ARRUABARRENA (ESP) / Lauren DAVIS (USA)

After suitable rest

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) vs. Arantxa RUS (NED) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)



MATCH POINTS

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will take on rising Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros, in their first meeting. Stephens notched her first win of the season in Monday night's first round, when she ousted fellow American Emma Navarro.

17-year-old Fernandez is coming off a run to her first WTA singles final at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC in Acapulco last week. Fernandez, the youngest player in this week's draw, shot up from No.190 to a new career-high ranking of No.126 on Monday, following her feats from Acapulco.

Rebecca Peterson has beaten Kateryna Bondarenko in their only prior encounter, which came at a clay-court Challenger event in Florida in 2015. Peterson won her first two WTA singles titles last season, at Nanchang and Tianjin.

No.9 seed Marie Bouzkova will meet qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in their first meeting. Schmiedlova, who missed the rest of 2019 after Wimbledon due to a knee injury, earned her first main-draw win since then with her Monday first-round victory over Venus Williams.

The top two seeds in singles -- No.1 seed Elina Svitolina and No.2 seed Johanna Konta -- have teamed up this week in doubles. Konta and Svitolina will face the all-Czech tandem of Bouzkova and Renata Voracova in a second-round match on Wednesday.