No.1 seed Elina Svitolina and No.2 seed Johanna Konta bid to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday at the Abierto GNP Seguros.

ORDER OF PLAY

ESTADIO GNP SEGUROS - 11:00 A.M. START

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. Anastasia POTAPOVA (RUS)

After 1 ATP match - not before 3:00 p.m.

Tatjana MARIA (GER) vs. [2] Johanna KONTA (GBR)

After 1 ATP match - not before 7:00 p.m.

[10] Lauren DAVIS (USA) vs. Arantxa RUS (NED)

[1] Elina SVITOLINA (UKR) vs. [Q] Olga GOVORTSOVA (BLR)

CANCHA 1 - 11:00 A.M. START

After 4 ATP matches - not before 5:00 p.m.

Kateryna BONDARENKO (UKR) / Sharon FICHMAN (CAN) vs. [2] Desirae KRAWCZYK (USA) / Guiliana OLMOS (MEX)

CANCHA 2 - 11:00 A.M. START

After 2 ATP matches - not before 2:30 p.m.

[1] Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs. Miyu KATO (JPN) / WANG Yafan (CHN)

[3] Ellen PEREZ (AUS) / Storm SANDERS (AUS) vs. Ingrid NEEL (USA) / Sabrina SANTAMARIA (USA)

MATCH POINTS

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek and Russia's Anastasia Potapova are both seeking their second consecutive quarterfinal appearance in Mexico when they face off in Thursday's first match.

After beating former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the first round, Zidansek will look to turn around an 0-1 head-to-head record against the Russian teenager to reach the last eight.

After scoring her first win of the season against wildcard Kim Clijsters in the first round, No.2 seed Johanna Konta will look to keep her momentum going against another of the WTA's traveling moms in German veteran Tatjana Maria.

The two have never played, though Maria has already scored a victory over a British player in Monterrey by beating British No.2 and Acapulco champion Heather Watson in the first round.

Bumped into the seeded players along with No.9 seed Maria Bouzkova after two pre-tournament withdrawals, No.10 seed Lauren Davis seeks a berth in her first quarterfinal of 2020 since her season-opening tournament at the Hobart International when she takes on left-hander Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the first night session match.

Wrapping up the singles slate on Thursday is World No.7 Elina Svitolina, who snapped a three-match losing skid by virtue of her over Danka Kovinic in her first round match.

Bidding to reach her second quarterfinal of the year, Svitolina will face former World No.35 Olga Govortsova, who qualified into the main draw.

The 31-year-old Belarusian, now the mother of a two-year-old son named Dominic, hasn't reached a WTA quarterfinal since the 2014 Tashkent Open, but has won her last eight matches by virtue of three wins here and a title last week at the ITF W100 event in Nicholasville, Kentucky.