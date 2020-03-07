Daria Kasatkina will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam, while top seed Sofia Kenin squares off against Alison van Uytvanck in Saturday's semifinals at the Open 6 ème Sens – Métropole de Lyon.

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRAL -- 12:30 p.m. start

Marta KOSTYUK (UKR) / Viktoria KUZMOVA (SVK) vs Lesley PATTINAMA KERKHOVE (NED) / Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED)

Not Before 2:30 pm

[7/WC] Daria KASATKINA (RUS) vs Anna-Lena FRIEDSAM (GER)

followed by

[1] Sofia KENIN (USA) vs [5] Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

MATCH POINTS

Alison van Uytvanck has won two of her three meetings with Sofia Kenin, but Kenin has won their most recent meeting, at Mallorca in 2018. That was also their only tour-level clash -- van Uytvanck's wins came in the final of a Challenger event in Las Vegas, USA, in 2016, and during French Open qualifying in 2017.

Reigning Australian Open champion Kenin, who is playing this week at a career-high ranking of World No.5, has reached her first semifinal since her run to her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne in January.

Van Uytvanck is aiming for her second career victory over a Top 5 player. Her previous Top 5 win came over then-World No.3 Garbine Muguruza at 2018 Wimbledon.

Daria Kasatkina has won both of her prior matches against Anna-Lena Friedsam. Both of those meetings came in 2016, at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and at the French Open.

Kasatkina is into her first semifinal since her title run at 2018 Moscow, while this week is the first time Friedsam has won three WTA singles matches in a row since the 2016 Australian Open, where she reached the round of 16.