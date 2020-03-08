En route to her second WTA title at the GSB Thailand Open presented by E@ in Hua Hin, Magda Linette showed some of her best - but none moreso than a stunning running forehand against Peng Shuai that earned her the crown as February's Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

February 2020 Shot of the Month: Magda Linette

Linette ultimately won the match in straight sets - losing just one set overall en route to the title - as she was crowned champion by the week's end with a victory over surprise Swiss qualifier Leonie Kung.

Final Results for Feburary's Shot of the Month

1. Magda Linette, Hua Hin

2. Simona Halep, Dubi

3. Barbora Strycova, Doha

4. Ons Jabeur, Dubai

5. Garbiñe Muguruza, Dubai

6. Belinda Bencic, St. Petersburg

How it works:

Finalists are selected by wtatennis.com

Winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com

Previous 2020 WTA Shots of the Month

January: Caroline Wozniacki