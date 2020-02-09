A superb ending to a lengthy rally caused newly-retired Caroline Wozniacki to collect your votes for January's Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki earned one final plaudit in her last month as an active player on the WTA: being voted January's Shot of the Month presented by Cambridge Global Payments.

In the second round of the penultimate event of her career, the ASB Classic in Auckland, Wozniacki emerged triumphant at the end of a grueling rally against American Lauren Davis, closing out the protracted point with a dipping forehand angled winner.

Wozniacki would go on to reach the semifinals in Auckland, before playing the final match of her career against Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open -- the event where she claimed a Grand Slam title in 2018.

How it works: hot shots are selected by wtatennis.com for every month, and the winner is then determined by a fan vote on wtatennis.com.