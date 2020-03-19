In a joint statement from the WTA Tour and ATP World Tour, and in conjunction with the International Tennis Federation, the professional tennis season has been suspended through June 7, 2020.
In response to the current suspension of the season, the WTA Rankings have been frozen until play resumes.
What does a “Frozen Ranking” mean?
A Frozen Ranking means a player’s ranking as of March 9th will remain in place until play resumes. Points earned during the 2019 Indian Wells tournament will remain on a player’s ranking, as well as the points earned across all levels in the 52 weeks that followed.
The WTA Player and Tournament Councils, WTA leadership team, along with the ATP and ITF, continue to work on the process moving forward.
This announcement extended the previous suspension of play through the Spring clay court season, which will not be held as scheduled. In addition to the previously suspended events in Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston, Bogota, Stuttgart, Prague, and Istanbul, this now includes the combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, along with the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon.
At this time, tournaments taking place from June 8, 2020 onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule. This includes the International events in s'Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, which are currently scheduled to begin on June 8th.
The Top 20 Singles and Doubles at the time rankings were frozen:
Singles
No.1 Ashleigh Barty: 8,717 pts
No.2 Simona Halep: 6,076 pts
No.3 Karolina Pliskova: 5,025 pts
No.4 Sofia Kenin: 4,590 pts
No.5 Elina Svitolina: 4,580 pts
No.6 Bianca Andreescu: 4,555 pts
No.7 Kiki Bertens: 4,535 pts
No.8 Belinda Bencic: 4,010 pts
No.9 Serena Williams: 3,915 pts
No.10 Naomi Osaka: 3,625 pts
No.11 Aryna Sabalenka: 3,615 pts
No.12 Petra Kvitova: 3,566 pts
No.13 Madison Keys: 2,962 pts
No.14 Johanna Konta: 2,803 pts
No.15 Petra Martic: 2,770 pts
No.16 Garbiñe Muguruza: 2,711 pts
No.17 Elena Rybakina: 2,471 pts
No.18 Marketa Vondrousova: 2,307 pts
No.19 Alison Riske: 2,256 pts
No.20 Maria Sakkari: 2,130 pts
Doubles
No.1 Su-Wei Hsieh: 8,350 pts
No.2 Barbora Strycova: 8,260 pts
No.3 Kristina Mladenovic: 8,115 pts
No.4 Timea Babos: 7,995 pts
No.5 Aryna Sabalenka: 7,075 pts
No.6 Elise Mertens: 7,035 pts
No.7 Gabriela Dabrowski: 5,650 pts
No.8 Barbora Krejcikova: 5,390 pts
No.9 Katerina Siniakova: 5,275 pts
No.10: Yifan Xu: 5,230 pts
No.11 Anna-Lena Groenefeld: 4,495 pts
No.12 Demi Schuurs: 4,155 pts
No.13 Ashleigh Barty: 4,060 pts
No.14 Latisha Chan: 3,905 pts
No.15 Hao-Ching Chan: 3,905 pts
No.16 Yingying Duan: 3,810 pts
No.17 Jelena Ostapenko: 3,580 pts
No.18 Victoria Azarenka: 3,440 pts
No.19 Nicole Melichar: 3,415 pts
No.20 Bethanie Mattek-Sands: 3,220 pts