In a joint statement from the WTA Tour and ATP World Tour, and in conjunction with the International Tennis Federation, the professional tennis season has been suspended through June 7, 2020.



In response to the current suspension of the season, the WTA Rankings have been frozen until play resumes.



What does a “Frozen Ranking” mean?



A Frozen Ranking means a player’s ranking as of March 9th will remain in place until play resumes. Points earned during the 2019 Indian Wells tournament will remain on a player’s ranking, as well as the points earned across all levels in the 52 weeks that followed.



The WTA Player and Tournament Councils, WTA leadership team, along with the ATP and ITF, continue to work on the process moving forward.



This announcement extended the previous suspension of play through the Spring clay court season, which will not be held as scheduled. In addition to the previously suspended events in Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston, Bogota, Stuttgart, Prague, and Istanbul, this now includes the combined ATP/WTA tournaments in Madrid and Rome, along with the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat and ATP events in Munich, Estoril, Geneva and Lyon.



At this time, tournaments taking place from June 8, 2020 onwards are still planning to go ahead as per the published schedule. This includes the International events in s'Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, which are currently scheduled to begin on June 8th.



For the full WTA/ATP statement, click here.

The Top 20 Singles and Doubles at the time rankings were frozen:

Singles

No.1 Ashleigh Barty: 8,717 pts

No.2 Simona Halep: 6,076 pts

No.3 Karolina Pliskova: 5,025 pts

No.4 Sofia Kenin: 4,590 pts

No.5 Elina Svitolina: 4,580 pts

No.6 Bianca Andreescu: 4,555 pts

No.7 Kiki Bertens: 4,535 pts

No.8 Belinda Bencic: 4,010 pts

No.9 Serena Williams: 3,915 pts

No.10 Naomi Osaka: 3,625 pts

No.11 Aryna Sabalenka: 3,615 pts

No.12 Petra Kvitova: 3,566 pts

No.13 Madison Keys: 2,962 pts

No.14 Johanna Konta: 2,803 pts

No.15 Petra Martic: 2,770 pts

No.16 Garbiñe Muguruza: 2,711 pts

No.17 Elena Rybakina: 2,471 pts

No.18 Marketa Vondrousova: 2,307 pts

No.19 Alison Riske: 2,256 pts

No.20 Maria Sakkari: 2,130 pts

For full singles rankings, click here.

Doubles

No.1 Su-Wei Hsieh: 8,350 pts

No.2 Barbora Strycova: 8,260 pts

No.3 Kristina Mladenovic: 8,115 pts

No.4 Timea Babos: 7,995 pts

No.5 Aryna Sabalenka: 7,075 pts

No.6 Elise Mertens: 7,035 pts

No.7 Gabriela Dabrowski: 5,650 pts

No.8 Barbora Krejcikova: 5,390 pts

No.9 Katerina Siniakova: 5,275 pts

No.10: Yifan Xu: 5,230 pts

No.11 Anna-Lena Groenefeld: 4,495 pts

No.12 Demi Schuurs: 4,155 pts

No.13 Ashleigh Barty: 4,060 pts

No.14 Latisha Chan: 3,905 pts

No.15 Hao-Ching Chan: 3,905 pts

No.16 Yingying Duan: 3,810 pts

No.17 Jelena Ostapenko: 3,580 pts

No.18 Victoria Azarenka: 3,440 pts

No.19 Nicole Melichar: 3,415 pts

No.20 Bethanie Mattek-Sands: 3,220 pts