WTA and its members supported Australia’s bushfire disaster relief during the tournaments in January 2020.

To support the people and communities across Australia affected by the bushfires, the WTA contributed to the nation’s bushfire disaster relief and recovery program by making donations to the Australian Red Cross.

The WTA donated $100 AUD for every ace served in singles and doubles at the Brisbane International, the ASB Classic in Auckland, Adelaide International and the Hobart International.

WTA players also donated signed items to Tennis Australia and Tennis Auckland to be auctioned and made their own personal pledges to help the victims of the bushfires, either through direct donations, their own personal ace tally or donating their total prize money from an event.

Through their efforts, the WTA and its members raised over $500,000 AUD ($280,000 USD).