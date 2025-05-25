Alcaraz and Swiatek say 'Merci, Rafa' in Nadal tribute

Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell at Roland Garros with a grand tribute attended by champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. The ceremony featured video montages, cameos from Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, and special "Merci, Rafa" T-shirts for fans. Swiatek, a longtime Nadal fan, was moved to tears.

Rafael Nadal said an emotional farewell to Roland Garros on Sunday -- and Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek had a front-row seat to the spectacular tribute.

Last year's champions were among the thousands of fans who gathered inside Court Philippe-Chatrier to celebrate 14-time tournament champion Nadal's legacy on the first day of this year's tournament, one which also featured several video montages, and cameo appearances by his greatest rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Tournament director and former World No. 1 Amélie Mauresmo promised since April that Roland Garros would give an "exceptional" send-off to its most prolific champion following his official retirement from tennis last November. Nadal had previously declined to be celebrated after his final Roland Garros match -- a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev last year -- and Sunday's ceremony saw several unforgettable moments. All fans in attendance -- including Alcaraz and Swiatek -- were gifted burnt-orange T-shirts that read "Merci, Rafa" as a part of the celebration, transforming the seats into a living tribute to the clay courts that Nadal dominated.

Hailing the Spaniard as her idol since her earliest days on tour, Swiatek predicted in her pre-tournament press conference on Friday that "for sure" she'd cry if she attended the ceremony -- and a balled up wad of tissues in her hand in photos she posted to social media confirmed that the spectacle brought tears to her eyes.

"Your legacy will last forever @rafaelnadal," she wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #yesicried.