Former World No.1 Simona Halep checked in with fans on Instagram to show off her winning Wimbledon racquet, while TikTok maven Kristie Ahn paid comedic tribute to US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's famous hair ties and Sorana Cirstea did her part in the fight against COVID-19.

The WTA stars continued their unexpected sabbatical, looking for ways to stay positive - to borrow a phrase from former World No.1 Simona Halep.

Halep checked in with fans on Instagram on Tuesday to show off something that sparks particular joy: the racquet that helped her win Wimbledon.

The Romanian had the frame, well, framed, so that it - along with a photo of her holding the famous Venus Rosewater Dish - may occupy a special place in her home.

"It's a great thing to see every time I step into this room," she says on the video.

Fellow former World No.1 Serena Williams, who played Halep in last year's Wimbledon final, is also trying to keep quarantine fun, dressing up with daughter Alexis Olympia and making videos with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Victoria Azarenka is having family fun of her own, letting son Leo join in on a TikTok dance.

While Halep, Williams, and Azarenka are staying indoors, former Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens has made a venture outside to take in a light practice against a formidable opponent.

"When I was younger I used to play against the wall a lot of times," she writes in the caption, "15-20 years later I still hit against the same wall. Still have the same passion since then!"

We are doing another quarantine workout tomorrow!! 12pm EST, 6pm (18:00) Danish time on my IG! We will be doing a little breathing work at the end as well. Trying to let go of any stress or anxiety we may have built up during these crazy times! All ages can participate💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/VnTtealtiD — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, retirement hasn't stunted former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki's passion for fitness. The 2018 Australian Open champion is inviting fans to join her for live workouts posted on Instagram.

Yesterday i made a donation to my hometown hospital ! In this tough times we should all come together and help with whatever we can ! pic.twitter.com/M0IVcbsNg8 — Sorana Cirstea (@sorana_cirstea) March 29, 2020

Sorana Cirstea is also doing what she can to lift spirits, donating medical supplies to her local hospital.

Looool dkm. It looks good one you 😉 https://t.co/OxHwPLgABc — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 31, 2020

Finally, it all comes back to Kristie Ahn, Queen of TikTok. In her latest entry, the American gives a shoutout to reigning US Open champion Bianca Andreescu with a little help from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Andreescu, who famously wears a hair tie on her right arm, retweeted the spoof her endorsement: "It looks good on you!"