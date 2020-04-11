The WTA event in Montreal will be postponed until 2021 as a result of the recent measures enacted by the government of the Canadian province of Quebec in regards to public events.

Please see below for a statement on the postponement of the 2020 event in Montreal, a Premier 5 tournament which was scheduled to take place from Aug. 7-16, 2020.

"As a result of the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting holding events until August 31, 2020, the Coupe Rogers in Montreal will postpone their event to 2021," a WTA spokesperson said.

"The WTA reiterates that health and safety will always be the top priority. We understand this was a difficult decision and we look forward to being back in Montreal in 2021.

"As it currently stands, the WTA Tour is suspended through July 12. We will continue to work with our tournament partners in evaluating when we will be able to get back on the court. We do not foresee any further decisions until next month."