The former World No.12 opened up a Sabine Lisicki YouTube channel last week, where she will provide workout videos on a weekly basis to get people around the world moving.

"I want to motivate people to stay active, even during this tough period where gyms are closed," the German star stated.

"I was thinking how I could give something back and started making workout videos," Lisicki noted.

Lisicki started posting those workouts on Instagram, and "because the feedback was so good, I opened up a Sabine Lisicki YouTube channel."

"These are workouts where you can train with me together," added Lisicki, who plans to upload a new video every Saturday.

The latest video involves planking, and Lisicki will start the #BinePlankChallenge this week. "I have athletes from different sports that will participate in it and am excited about that," the German teased.

Lisicki won her first WTA singles title at Charleston in 2009, and has gone on to win four WTA singles titles in total and reach five additional WTA singles finals, including at Wimbledon in 2013.

She has an outstanding Wimbledon singles record of 27-9, reaching the quarterfinals or better at the grass-court Grand Slam five times.