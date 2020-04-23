MADRID, Spain - The field is set for the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro charity event, which will take place between 27-30 April in a digitally recreated Manolo Santana Stadium, with Caroline Wozniacki and Donna Vekic announced today as the final two entrants in the WTA draw.

Former World No.1 and 2009 finalist Wozniacki retired from tennis three months ago at the Australian Open, but the Dane has been enthusiastic about the prospects of an online comeback, sending a warning shot to rivals with a confident statement. "I'm very excited about playing," she said. "I'm looking forward to showing off my skills with a PS4 controller and I can't wait for my first match!"

By contrast, World No.24 Vekic played down her potential chances. "I'm far from being a pro in the gaming world," admitted the Croat. "But I will do my best and am really looking forward to test my skills against the WTA Tour's finest." The US Open quarterfinalist also praised the tournament's innovation while real-life tennis is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It's such a great idea," she said. "Uniting the tennis world through the only possible platform in these rough times is an amazing initiative, especially taking into consideration the charitable aspect of the tournament."

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will comprise two 16-player draws - one WTA and one ATP - initially divided into four groups, competing on the PlayStation 4 game Tennis World Tour. Both will include a prize purse of €150,000 from which the champions will choose an amount to donate to tennis players currently suffering economically, as well as €50,000 to go towards reducing the social cost of the pandemic. In parallel with the official competition, there will also be a series of benefit matches that will see some of the biggest content creators in the gaming world take on the professional tennis players to raise funds to help those affected by COVID-19.

The complete WTA field for the event is as follows:

Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Kiki Bertens (NED)

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Angelique Kerber (GER)

Madison Keys (USA)

Johanna Konta (GBR)

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Carla Suárez Navarro (ESP)

Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Donna Vekic (CRO)

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)