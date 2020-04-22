Hang out with Coco Gauff on the tennis court for a good cause; Monica Puig joins Puerto Rican legends in an ode to frontline workers; and Katerina Siniakova helps seniors in need.

The tennis community is ‘all in’ when it comes to helping local communities fight the coronavirus and providing relief for those in need.

Read more: WTA Charities launches WTA 4 Love in response to COVID-19 pandemic

This week, Coco Gauff accepted the ‘All In Challenge’, joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Drake in a virtual fundraiser where performers and athletes offer up items or experiences in an auction or giveaway. All the proceeds go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Gauff has put a one-hour tennis lesson up for auction: after an hour of running through the teenage champion’s favorite drills, the winner will also be treated to lunch and will go home with a signed tennis racquet as a souvenir.

"I am very, very happy to be a part of this amazing cause to help raise money for frontline workers and famlies in need," Gauff told fans in a video.

The American player also nominated basketball stars Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard to the challenge, as well as U.S. alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin.

Me siento honrada de ser parte de esta iniciativa que reunió a tantos artistas y atletas puertorriqueños, para ayudar a combatir la pandemia. Quiero agradecerle y reconocer el trabajo de todos los que a diario nos mantienen a salvo. #QuedateEnCasa https://t.co/0RWRit7Qx7 — Mónica Puig (@MonicaAce93) April 28, 2020

The reigning Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig - who retains her crown for one more year - joined a legion of Puerto Rican legends from all over the entertainment industry to narrate an ode to her country’s medical workers, police, and other essential staff.

“Courage is in every single person who has to keep going out to work, so that we can stay in our homes,” Puig said, adding her voice alongside Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and more musicians, actors, sports stars, and TV personalities. The video also urged Puerto Ricans to stay at home.

“I want to thank and recognize the work of everyone who is keeping us safe every day,” she added in a tweet.

Canadian player Sharon Fichman is making sure that seniors in her community have the help they need: she’s joined an emergency food aid program that supports low income seniors in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s not forget about our elderly people”: that’s also the message from Katerina Siniakova, who collected and donated supplies for a local nursing home in the Czech Republic.