WTA 4 Love is a humanitarian campaign that will harness the power of the global WTA family to support institutions from hospitals to schools that need help during the coronavirus crisis.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Women’s Tennis Association and its charitable arm WTA Charities have announced the launch of WTA 4 Love, a humanitarian campaign aimed at supporting local communities that have been affected by the coronavirus.

WTA 4 Love will harness the power of the global WTA family, including the WTA central organization, players, tournaments, sponsors and partners, to support hospitals, food banks, schools and wider institutions that need help during this crisis. The support over the coming months will be in the form of donations of medical equipment and supplies, assisting schools with online resources to support learning and youth empowerment, guidance on health and well-being initiatives from WTA experts, as well as raising general awareness about staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WTA 4 Love will also boast a strong online presence, with initiatives and support available on WTA digital platforms to shed light on the real-world efforts of the tennis family. “In the face of a global challenge as immense as the one caused by COVID-19, it is more important than ever to focus on our local communities,” said Ann Austin, Senior Director of WTA Charities. “We hope that by highlighting the various charitable initiatives of our players, tournaments, and partners under the WTA 4 Love banner, we will inspire WTA fans around the world to do what they can to help at this critical time.”

The first initiative of the WTA 4 Love campaign is the donation of 5,000 masks to first line responders and 20,000 meals in the Tampa Bay area, home to the WTA’s global headquarters. In London, where the WTA’s European office is, WTA Charities has supplied over 4,000 meals for front line medical professionals, children and families.

In the wake of school closures and the cancellation of fitness activities, the Come Play program (launched in 2018 by WTA Charities) will be adapted for at-home implementation, while WTA players will also provide content for the character-building curriculum of Harper for Kids, a charity founded by former WTA player Peanut Harper and her husband Tim.

As part of WTA 4 Love, WTA Charities is now a listed charitable entity on Amazon Smiles, where customers can select WTA Charities to receive a percentage of their total purchase amount. Currently available only in the United States, individuals can participate by signing up at https://smile.amazon.com and setting WTA Charities as the organization to receive the donation.

Earlier in the year and at the outset of the virus, WTA partnered with MedShare to donate medical supplies and equipment to hospitals in Wuhan, China and the Hubei province.

To follow the ‘WTA 4 Love’ campaign, click here.