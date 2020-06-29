WTA, WTA Charities and the ATP have joined forces in support of You Can Play’s mission to promote equality and inclusivity in sports.

All throughout Pride Month 2020, we’ve been amplifying the voices of our LGBTQ+ tennis players, coaches and allies on wtatennis.com and Tennis United - but the fight for equality is far from over. WTA, WTA Charities and the ATP have joined forces in a charitable initiative to continue promoting inclusivity in tennis.

The Virtual World Pride Day Celebration presented by Tennis United was celebrated on June 27, and brought together figures from across the tennis world and beyond to show their support for the global LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride month isn’t just a moment, it’s a movement,” said WTA players including Madison Keys, Sachia Vickery, Naomi Broady, Sharon Fichman and more in a video message. “We’re so proud of the LGBTQ ambassadors that represent the WTA on the world stage.”

“The fight for equality is far from over. We vow to use our platform and join the fight and to work towards creating a world that promotes equal opportunity for all.”

The WTA celebrates Pride month

It’s all in support of You Can Play, an organization whose mission is to end homophobia and promote inclusivity in sports. WTA Charities now works alongside You Can Play partners across the sports landscape, including leagues like the NHL, NFL and MLS as well as teams like the LA Kings, NY Rangers and more.

During World Pride Day, Canadian player Sharon Fichman took part in a powerful panel discussion presented by the WTA in partnership with the ATP and You Can Play, joining athletes from other sports to discuss allyship, identity, and more.

WTA Charities and the ATP have also pledged a financial donation in support of You Can Play to help fund the organization’s mentoring program and workshops.

You Can Play works with sports from youth through professional levels to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans. The ultimate goal is to make sure that sports teams and organizations sharpen the focus on a person’s skills, work ethic, and competitive spirit - not their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Click here to visit the You Can Play website and learn more about how to promote equality and inclusivity in sports. Follow the WTA 4 Love campaign to learn more about how the tennis community is coming together during the COVID-19 pandemic.