In the absence of Wimbledon, there's nothing for it but to dress up in your favorite whites.
Still got to wear this year’s Wimby whites ❤️ @Nikecourt @Wimbledon #wimbledonrecreated pic.twitter.com/q23qJMxKXB— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 10, 2020
Love the 2020 @Nikecourt Wimbledon whites... just feels strange not to be wearing them at SW19 🤷🏼♀️😍 #WimbledonRecreated pic.twitter.com/4c6xDDGFSI— Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) July 9, 2020
Or you could opt for reminiscences - Johanna Konta is sharing hers on television.
Dressed up and ready for another night at @Wimbledon with @bbctennis 🙌😁💃#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/OCd2bq5Sdl— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 9, 2020
It's even better if you've got Championship trophies in your cabinet, like Mary Pierce.
Thinking about my favorite @Wimbledon memories and one of them is definitely my Mixed Doubles title with @Maheshbhupathi in 2005! It was an honor and privilege to play with Mahesh. We made a great team and had a great time! I cherish my Wimbledon trophy 🏆💚 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/vfi9qI1fqj— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 9, 2020
Some are very much ready for the weekend.
Walking into the weekend like 💃 pic.twitter.com/LfkbcxUodD— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) July 10, 2020
Waiting for the weekend like... pic.twitter.com/HbG3JOT8HC— Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) July 9, 2020
And Marion Bartoli is impatiently waiting for something else.
Nous 3 pour la vie !!— Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) July 10, 2020
À notre petite fille chérie, papa et maman t attendent avec tellement d impatience 👶🤰💖
@yahya_boumediene 👩❤️💋👨💝
Merci à @gala pour ce beau shooting photo
📷 @dtumanin
MUA @simonechrystalsbeauty pic.twitter.com/p2IMOJLp3l