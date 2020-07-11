All the best WTA player posts from social media. There's a Wimbledon theme this week...

In the absence of Wimbledon, there's nothing for it but to dress up in your favorite whites.

Love the 2020 @Nikecourt Wimbledon whites... just feels strange not to be wearing them at SW19 🤷🏼‍♀️😍 #WimbledonRecreated pic.twitter.com/4c6xDDGFSI — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) July 9, 2020

Or you could opt for reminiscences - Johanna Konta is sharing hers on television.

It's even better if you've got Championship trophies in your cabinet, like Mary Pierce.

Thinking about my favorite @Wimbledon memories and one of them is definitely my Mixed Doubles title with @Maheshbhupathi in 2005! It was an honor and privilege to play with Mahesh. We made a great team and had a great time! I cherish my Wimbledon trophy 🏆💚 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/vfi9qI1fqj — Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) July 9, 2020

Read more: Boulter's plan to inspire kids to play tennis

Some are very much ready for the weekend.

Walking into the weekend like 💃 pic.twitter.com/LfkbcxUodD — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) July 10, 2020

Waiting for the weekend like... pic.twitter.com/HbG3JOT8HC — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) July 9, 2020

And Marion Bartoli is impatiently waiting for something else.

Nous 3 pour la vie !!

À notre petite fille chérie, papa et maman t attendent avec tellement d impatience 👶🤰💖

@yahya_boumediene 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💝

Merci à @gala pour ce beau shooting photo

📷 @dtumanin

MUA @simonechrystalsbeauty pic.twitter.com/p2IMOJLp3l — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) July 10, 2020