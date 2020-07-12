Four Wimbledon finalists talk about their runs to the showpiece event at SW19.

Four Grand Slam finalists have shared their memories of Wimbledon exclusively with wtatennis.com.

Reigning champion Simona Halep looked back on her run last year, culminating in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Serena Williams in the final.

The Romanian picked out some of the photographs and moments that meant the most to her, both on and off the court - recalling her habitual use of the dreaded ice bath, and wondering: "Maybe that's why I was able to win the tournament!"

WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Simona Halep, Wimbledon 2019

Garbiñe Muguruza reflected on her successful summer of 2017, talking about coach Conchita Martinez's superstitions, and their shared experiments in cooking while they were in London: "We made some fun dinners - some disasters, too!"

Photo by Getty Images

The Spaniard beat Venus Williams in the final, 7-5, 6-0, and said of the moments immediately after match point: "I couldn't breathe for two minutes. 'You won. You made it.'"

WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Garbiñe Muguruza, Wimbledon 2017

"Everybody knows what Wimbledon is," said 2013 runner-up Sabine Lisicki. She had a tough run to the final that year - including a fourth-round clash with then-World No.1 Serena Williams, which she won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

"If you have just a little dip, she takes advantage of it," admitted the German. "That's what I like about playing Serena - you have to play your absolute best tennis to have a chance to beat her."

Lisicki struggled to sleep before the final, and felt that her tiredness contributed to her emotional state on the court, but now acknowledges her achievement: "It didn't go the way I wanted it to go, I fell a bit short, but it definitely is something I look back on with a smile."

WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Sabine Lisicki, Wimbledon 2013

One of Petra Kvitova's fondest memories of her 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Maria Sharapova in 2011 is receiving the congratulations of Legends Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna immediately after the final.

Much of the aftermath was a blur to the Czech: "I couldn't believe it, what just happened. I was a little bit confused as well."

But she has one very vivid recollection: "When I was leaving the court with my new trophy I do remember I sent a kiss to my box."