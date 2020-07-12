Four Grand Slam finalists have shared their memories of Wimbledon exclusively with wtatennis.com.
Reigning champion Simona Halep looked back on her run last year, culminating in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Serena Williams in the final.
The Romanian picked out some of the photographs and moments that meant the most to her, both on and off the court - recalling her habitual use of the dreaded ice bath, and wondering: "Maybe that's why I was able to win the tournament!"
WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Simona Halep, Wimbledon 2019
Garbiñe Muguruza reflected on her successful summer of 2017, talking about coach Conchita Martinez's superstitions, and their shared experiments in cooking while they were in London: "We made some fun dinners - some disasters, too!"
The Spaniard beat Venus Williams in the final, 7-5, 6-0, and said of the moments immediately after match point: "I couldn't breathe for two minutes. 'You won. You made it.'"
WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Garbiñe Muguruza, Wimbledon 2017
"Everybody knows what Wimbledon is," said 2013 runner-up Sabine Lisicki. She had a tough run to the final that year - including a fourth-round clash with then-World No.1 Serena Williams, which she won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
"If you have just a little dip, she takes advantage of it," admitted the German. "That's what I like about playing Serena - you have to play your absolute best tennis to have a chance to beat her."
Lisicki struggled to sleep before the final, and felt that her tiredness contributed to her emotional state on the court, but now acknowledges her achievement: "It didn't go the way I wanted it to go, I fell a bit short, but it definitely is something I look back on with a smile."
WATCH - Grand Slam Moments: Sabine Lisicki, Wimbledon 2013
One of Petra Kvitova's fondest memories of her 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Maria Sharapova in 2011 is receiving the congratulations of Legends Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna immediately after the final.
Much of the aftermath was a blur to the Czech: "I couldn't believe it, what just happened. I was a little bit confused as well."
But she has one very vivid recollection: "When I was leaving the court with my new trophy I do remember I sent a kiss to my box."