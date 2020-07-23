Six Top 20 players will be present for the Prague Open, with Belinda Bencic, Petra Martic and Elena Rybakina confirmed in the main draw.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – Belinda Bencic, Petra Martic and Elena Rybakina are among the stars who will feature at the Prague Open along with WTA World No.2 Simona Halep.

The clay court event, the main draw of which will run from August 10-16, has attracted six of the world’s Top 20 players, including Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari as well as 14 of the leading 32.

World No.18 Vondrousova is the leading home hope for the International event, while Karolina Muchova, the 2019 runner-up, Barbora Strycova and Katerina Siniakova are the other Czech players hoping to join compatriots Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova and Petra Kvitova on the tournament’s role of honor.

The lowest ranked of the 23 direct entries into the event is Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck, the World No.57, while Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has already been confirmed as one of four wildcards for the event. Four more players will also win spots via qualifying.

This will be the sixth edition the tournament has run at WTA International level, with home players victorious on three occasions and the runners-up on the other two.

The champion is Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, who overcame Muchova, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 in the showpiece in 2019, though she will not return to defend the crown.

With none of the previous five champions present, a new winner will take the spoils.

