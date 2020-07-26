The WTA World No.2 has announced she will not be playing in the tournament due to coronanvirus concerns.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Palermo Open.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Given the recent rise in Covid19 cases in Romania and my anxieties around international air travel at this time, I have made the tough decision to withdraw from Palermo. I want to thank the tournament director and the Italian ministry of health for all efforts on my behalf."

The tournament also confirmed the news on their own social media channels.

WTA tennis returns from the pandemic postponement with the Palermo Open and the high-quality field still includes British No.1 Johanna Konta, Marketa Vondrousova, and Petra Martic.

Halep was due to resume her season in Italy from August 3, having not played competitively since beating Elena Rybakina in March's Dubai final.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has also been announced for the Prague Open, which begins on August 10.

