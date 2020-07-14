Three Top 20 stars - Johanna Konta, Petra Martic and Marketa Vondrousova - are among those joining Simona Halep next week at the tour's official restart at the Palermo Ladies' Open.

PALERMO, Italy - Two Grand Slam champions, the reigning French Open finalist and a pair of other former Top 10 players will be among those to join World No.2 Simona Halep for the WTA's official restart at the Palermo Ladies' Open in August, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

Two-time Slam champion Halep, who confirmed her participation in the event last week, will be joined by fellow major-winners Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jelena Ostapenko, and 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova on the Italian clay beginning Aug. 3.

In total, five of the current Top 20 - which have seen their rankings frozen since the tour's hiatus began in March - have entered, with Johanna Konta, Petra Martic and Maria Sakkari also entered alongside Halep and Vondrousova.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝟯𝟭𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗢 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡



Rounding out the projected seeds are World No.22 Anett Kontaveit, a quarterfinalist at this year's Australian Open, World No.23 Elise Mertens and World No.24 Donna Vekic, while three other stars inside the Top 30, Dayana Yastremska, Karolina Muchova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, are in line to make their tournament debuts.

The main draw cutoff currently rests at World No.69 Kristyna Pliskova, while Italian No.1 Camila Giorgi, the World No.89, has been awarded the first announced wildcard.

The tournament will see 32 players compete in the main draw, with four qualifiers and four wildcards, and a 16-team doubles draw.