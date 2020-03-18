The WTA and ATP regret to confirm the cancellation of the 2020 Mutua Madrid Open, a decision that has been taken in line with local authorities due to health and safety concerns. We would like to recognize the efforts of the tournament organizers who have gone to great lengths in exploring all options to run this year’s tournament, despite the many challenges presented by COVID-19. Both Tours are assessing updates to the 2020 provisional calendars in regards to events following the US Open, and an update will be published in due course.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said: "We are disappointed the Mutua Madrid Open will not be held this year but we recognize the dedication set forth by Feliciano and the entire tournament team who have worked tirelessly to consider and facilitate all possible alternatives in making the tournament happen this year. We know how beloved this combined men’s and women’s event is for fans, especially with the anticipation of the Tours return to play, but we remain vigilant to ensure health and safety remains our top priority for all."

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: "We share in the disappointment that the Mutua Madrid Open will not be able to take place this year. The circumstances concerning COVID-19 are continually evolving and we continue to take guidance from local authorities in our decision-making. I would like to thank the Mutua Madrid Open tournament organizers for their efforts to run this year’s event, which included the rescheduling of their dates from May to September, and we look forward to the event’s successful return in 2021."