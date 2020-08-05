The USTA announced its full prize money breakdown for the upcoming US Open, which will award three million dollars to its singles champion.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced its full prize money breakdown for the upcoming 2020 US Open, set to begin on August 31.

“We’re proud to be able to offer a player compensation package that maintains nearly 95 percent of the prize pool from 2019,” remarks Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, in an official statement. “The prize money distribution for the 2020 US Open is the result of close collaboration between the USTA, WTA and ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time.”

Players at this year's tournament will be compensated with a total amount of $53.4 million, which represents nearly 95 percent of the record sum that was distributed in 2019. In the women's singles draws, first-round prize money has increased by 5 percent from 2019 - to $61,000 from $58,000 - while second and third-round prize money remains unchanged. In women's doubles, prize money for the rounds of 32, 16 and the quarterfinals also remains unchanged from a year ago.

In addition, the USTA has dedicated a total of $7.6 million towards further monetary assistance for players who have seen their earning opportunities reduced this year as a result of the nearly five-month suspension of international tennis.

Having previously contributed $1 million to the sport's organized Player Relief Program earlier this year, the USTA will provide an additional $6.6 million in grants and subsidies as a result of its decisions to not hold a qualifying tournament, and reduce the doubles draws, at this year's US Open.

These funds will be allocated equally between the WTA and ATP tours, with each organization determining how they will be distributed to players and/or utilized to create other playing and earning opportunities.

Round-by-round individual prize money for the US Open is as follows:

Singles:

Winner: $3,000,000

Runner-Up: $1,500,000

Semifinalist: $800,000

Quarterfinalist: $425,000

Round of 16: $250,000

Round of 32: $163,000

Round of 64: $100,000

Round of 128: $61,000

Doubles (each team):

Winner: $400,000

Runner-Up: $240,000

Semifinalist: $130,000

Quarterfinalist: $91,000

Round of 16: $50,000

Round of 32: $30,000