Adelaide finalist Dayana Yastremska faces the resurgent Oceane Dodin in a clash of power hitters, while comeback queen Kaja Juvan bids for her first WTA quarterfinal against Camila Giorgi.

MATCH POINTS

No.7 seed Dayana Yastremska seeks to overturn a 0-1 head-to-head against lucky loser Oceane Dodin. The Ukrainian lost their only previous meeting 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the 2017 Surbiton ITF 100K, where she was a 17-year-old making her professional debut on grass courts. Former World No.46 Dodin is bidding to reach her third WTA quarterfinal of 2020 following last-eight runs in St. Petersburg and Lyon, but her first on clay.

No.4 seed Anett Kontaveit, who reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January, defeated Laura Siegemund 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in their only previous meeting in the second round of Beijing 2018.

- Elina Svitolina UKR UKR Points 4580 Rank Player Points 25 - D. Yastremska Yastremska D. Yastremska UKR 1835 98 - K. Kozlova Kozlova K. Kozlova UKR 658 105 - K. Zavatska Zavatska K. Zavatska UKR 631 139 - L. Tsurenko Tsurenko L. Tsurenko UKR 460 Rankings as of 2020/03/16

Qualifier Kaja Juvan is gaining a reputation for comebacks. The 19-year-old's last win before the Tour was paused involved her saving seven match points against Venus Williams in Acapulco; and this week in Palermo she has come from a set down in three of her four matches, including a first-round upset of No.2 seed Marketa Vondrousova, and saved three set points in her only straight-sets win (over Martina Trevisan in the final qualifying round). Juvan will bid for her maiden WTA quarterfinal in her first meeting with Camila Giorgi.

No.1 seed Petra Martic will aim to reach her second quarterfinal of the year in her first meeting with 21-year-old qualifier Liudmila Samsonova. Russia's Samsonova, who was brought up in Italy, is bidding for her second career WTA quarterfinal following her run to the semifinals as a lucky loser in Palermo last year; she is also seeking her first Top 20 victory, having posted her first two Top 50 wins in January over Kristina Mladenovic and Sloane Stephens in Brisbane.

ORDER OF PLAY (all courts start 4pm)

CENTER COURT

[4] Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) vs Laura SIEGEMUND (GER)

[1] Petra MARTIC (CRO) vs [Q] Liudmila SAMSONOVA (RUS)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs [Q] Kaja JUVAN (SLO)

[7] Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR) vs [LL] Oceane DODIN (FRA)

COURT 6

Giulia GATTO-MONTICONE (ITA) / Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA) vs Arantxa RUS (NED) / Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

[1] Georgina GARCIA PEREZ (ESP) / Sara SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) vs Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Martina TREVISAN (ITA)