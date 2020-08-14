Kristie Ahn teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to share a selection of her favorite drills, including advice on a backhand slice.

American WTA player Kristie Ahn teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to share a number of training drills - including the slice drill, helping players to use it defensively and offensively.

The absorbing drill was next up in Ahn's recommendations - one she says is popular among players on the WTA Tour.

"What you're trying to focus on is using your back leg, absorbing the ball, and looking to get some depth on your ball," she explained.

She also shared her advice for "Look Ma, No Backhand!" - using aggressive forehands.

"Really use your left hand as a gauge, you want to make sure that you're not too far from the ball and that you're turning your body, and your left hand really helps you position yourself to the ball," she said.

