American WTA player Lauren Davis teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to share her advice on improving your footwork on the court.

She went through a variety of drills, from the figure eight to shadow tennis.

She also offered insight on volleying and returning.

"When hitting volleys, you want to focus on using your outside leg to step first," she suggested.

